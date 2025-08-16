Pronóstico del tiempo para Jujuy hoy: cómo estará el clima este sábado 16 de agosto de 2025

Clima y tiempo

Pronóstico del tiempo para hoy en Jujuy

This morning in Jujuy, residents can expect a partially cloudy day with moderate temperatures. The temperature will rise from a minimum of 4.2°C to a modest maximum of 18.4°C. The clima is characterized by calm winds reaching a maximum speed of 10 km/h, making this morning a good time for outdoor activities, provided you're dressed appropriately for the slightly cool start.

Pronóstico del tiempo para hoy a la tarde y noche en Jujuy

As the afternoon approaches, the weather remains consistent, with minimal changes in cloud cover. Temperatures will hover around their peak before gradually declining into the evening. Calculate sufficient layers to stay comfortable as it gets cooler. Although the chance of rain is practically nonexistent, the humidity will be a noticeable factor, reaching up to 46%. Wind gusts may pick up slightly, with maximum speeds of 13 km/h.

Observaciones astronómicas

A qué hora sale el sol y a qué hora se pone este sábado 16 de agosto de 2025: Hoy el sol saldrá a las 08:01 y se pondrá a 18:41, proporcionando un día moderadamente largo para disfrutar de las actividades al aire libre.