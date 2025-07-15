Opens in new window

Premios Emmy 2025: todos los nominados para la gran noche de las series

La Academia de Televisión de Estados Unidos presentó a los nominados para la entrega que se llevará a cabo el 14 de septiembre en Los Ángeles. Repasa todos los nombres en la nota.

Premios Emmys. Foto: EFE.

“Severance”, con 27 candidaturas, y “El Pingüino”, con 24, son las series mas nominadas en la 77 edición de los Premios Emmy, según anunció la Academia de Televisión de Estados Unidos.

La ceremonia de entrega de los premios se celebrará el 14 de septiembre en Los Ángeles.

Estos son las nominaciones de las principales categorías de series.

Nominados a los Premios Emmy 2025. Video: EFE.

Mejor serie de comedia:

‘Abbott Elementary’.

‘The Bear’.

‘Nobody Wants This’.

‘Hacks’.

‘Only Murders In The Building’.

‘Shrinking’.

‘What We Do in the Shadows’.

‘The Studio’.

Mejor serie de drama:

‘Andor’.

‘The Diplomat’.

‘The Last of Us’.

The Last of Us. Foto: NA.

‘Paradise’.

‘The Pitt’.

‘Severance’.

‘Slow Horses’.

‘The White Lotus’.

Mejor serie limitada:

‘Adolescence’.

Adolescencia, la serie furor en Netflix. Foto: Prensa Netflix.

‘Dying for Sex’.

‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’

‘The Penguin’.

‘Black Mirror’.

Mejor actor en una serie de comedia:

Adam Brody (‘Nobody Wants This’).

Seth Rogen (‘The Studio’).

Jason Segel (‘Shrinking’).

Martin Short (‘Only Murders in the Building’).

Jeremy Allen White (‘The Bear’).

"The Bear". Foto: Disney +.

Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia:

Kristen Bell (‘Nobody Wants This’).

Quinta Brunson (‘Abbott Elementary’).

Ayo Edebiri (‘The Bear’).

Jean Smart (‘Hacks’).

Uzo Aduba (‘The Residence’).

Mejor actor en una serie de drama:

Sterling K. Brown (‘Paradise’).

Gary Oldman (‘Slow Horses’).

Pedro Pascal (‘The Last of Us’).

The last of us, segunda temporada. Foto: Max

Adam Scott (‘Severance’).

Noah Wyle (‘The Pitt’).

Mejor actriz en una serie de drama:

Kathy Bates (‘Matlock’).

Britt Lower (‘Severance’).

Bella Ramsey (‘The Last of Us’).

The Last of Us season 2. Fuente: Max

Keri Russell (‘The Diplomat’).

Sharon Horgan (‘Bad Sisters’).

Mejor actor en una serie limitada:

Colin Farrell (‘The Penguin’).

Stephen Graham (‘Adolescence’).

"Adolescencia". Foto: Netflix

Brian Tyree Henry (‘Dope Thief’).

Cooper Koch (‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’).

Jake Gyllenhaal (‘Presumed Innocent’).

Mejor actriz en una serie limitada:

Cate Blanchett (‘Disclaimer’).

Cristin Milioti (‘The Penguin’)

Michelle Williams (‘Dying for Sex’)

Meghann Fahy (‘Sirens’).

Rashida Jones (‘Black Mirror’).

Mejor actriz secundaria en una serie de comedia:

Liza Colón-Zayas (‘The Bear’).

Hannah Einbinder (‘Hacks’).

Kathryn Hahn (‘The Studio’).

Janelle James (‘Abbot Elementary’).

Catherine O’Hara (‘The Studio’).

Sheryl Lee Ralph (‘Abbot Elementary’).

Jessica Williams (‘Shrinking’).

Mejor actor secundario en una serie de comedia:

Ike Barinholtz (‘The Studio’).

Colman Domingo (‘The Four Seasons’).

Harrison Ford (‘Shrinking’).

Jeff Hiller (‘Somebody Somewhere’).

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (‘The Bear’).

"The Bear". Foto: Disney +.

Michael Urie (‘Shrinking’).

Bowen Yang (‘Saturday Night Live’).

Mejor actriz secundaria en una serie dramática:

Patricia Arquette (‘Severance’).

Carrie Coon (‘The White Lotus’).

Katherine LaNasa (‘The Pitt’).

Julianne Nicholson (‘Paradise’).

Parker Posey (‘The White Lotus’).

Natasha Rothwell (‘The White Lotus’).

Aimee Lou Wood (‘The White Lotus’).

Mejor actor secundario en una serie dramática:

Zach Cherry (‘Severance’).

Walton Goggins (‘The White Lotus’).

Jason Isaacs (‘The White Lotus’).

James Marsden (‘Paradise’).

Sam Rockwell (‘The White Lotus’).

Tramell Tillman (‘Severance’).

John Turturro (‘Severance’).

Mejor actor secundario en una serie limitada:

Javier Bardem (‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’).

Bill Camp (‘Presumed Innocent’).

Owen Cooper (‘Adolescence’).

Adolescencia. Foto: Netflix.

Rob Delaney (‘Dying for Sex’).

Peter Sarsgaard (‘Presumed Innocent’).

Ashley Walters (‘Adolescence’).

Mejor actriz secundaria en una serie limitada:

Erin Doherty (‘Adolescence’).

Adolescencia. Foto: Netflix.

Ruth Negga (‘Presumed Innocent’).

Deirdre O’Connell (‘The Penguin’).

Chloe Sevigny (‘Monsters: The Erik and Lyle Menendez Story’).

Jenny Slate (‘Dying for Sex’).

Christine Tremarco (‘Adolescence’).