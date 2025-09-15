Premios Emmy 2025: uno por uno, la lista completa de ganadores

El gran evento se realizó este domingo en el Peacock Theater de Los Ángeles. Mirá la lista completa.

Owen Cooper, de la serie "Adolescencia", en los Emmy. Foto: REUTERS

La 77ª edición de los Premios Emmy se llevó a cabo este domingo 14 de septiembre en el Peacock Theater de Los Ángeles y, como era de esperarse, no faltaron las sorpresas y las polémicas en la ceremonia que premió a lo mejor de la TV de Hollywood.

Todos los ganadores de los Premios Emmy 2025

Mejor serie dramática

“Andor”

“The Diplomat”

“The Last of Us”

“Paradise”

“The Pitt” (GANADOR)

The Pitt. Fuente: Max

“Severance”

“Slow Horses”

“The White Lotus”

Mejor serie de comedia

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Nobody Wants This”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Shrinking”

“The Studio” (GANADOR)

“What We Do in the Shadows”

Mejor miniserie

“Adolescence” (GANADOR)

Adolescencia. Foto: Netflix.

“Black Mirror”

“Dying for Sex”

“Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

“The Penguin”

Mejor actor principal en una serie dramática

Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Noah Wyle, “The Pitt” (GANADOR)

Noah Wyle, ganador. Foto: REUTERS

Mejor actriz principal en una serie dramática

Kathy Bates, “Matlock”

Sharon Horgan, “Bad Sisters”

Britt Lower, “Severance“ (GANADORA)

Britt Lower en los premios Emmy. Foto: REUTERS

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie dramática

Zach Cherry, “Severance”

Walton Goggins, “The White Lotus”

Jason Isaacs, “The White Lotus”

James Marsden, “Paradise”

Sam Rockwell, “The White Lotus”

Tramell Tillman, “Severance” (GANADOR)

Tramell Tillman en los Emmy. Foto: REUTERS

John Turturro, “Severance”

Mejor actriz de reparto de una serie dramática

Patricia Arquette, “Severance”

Carrie Coon, “The White Lotus”

Katherine LaNasa, “The Pitt” (GANADORA)

Katherine LaNasa en los Emmy. Foto: REUTERS

Julianne Nicholson, “Paradise”

Parker Posey, “The White Lotus”

Natasha Rothwell, “The White Lotus”

Aimee Lou Wood, “The White Lotus”

Mejor actriz principal en una serie de comedia

Uzo Aduba, “The Residence”

Kirstin Bell, “Nobody Wants This”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Jean Smart, “Hacks” (GANADORA)

Jean Smart en los Emmy. Foto: REUTERS

Mejor actor principal en una serie de comedia

Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”

Seth Rogen, “The Studio” (GANADOR)

Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia

Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks” (GANADORA)

Kathryn Hahn, “The Studio”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Catherine O’Hara, “The Studio”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia

Ike Barinholtz, “The Studio”

Colman Domingo, “The Four Seasons”

Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”

Jeff Hiller, “Somebody Somewhere” (GANADOR)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Michael Urie, “Shrinking”

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

Mejor actor principal en una miniserie o película para televisión

Colin Farrell, “The Penguin”

Stephen Graham, “Adolescence” (GANADOR)

Stephen Graham en los Emmy. Foto: REUTERS

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Presumed Innocent”

Brian Tyree Henry, “Dope Thief”

Cooper Koch, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

Mejor actriz principal en una miniserie o película para televisión

Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”

Meghann Fahy, “Sirens”

Rashida Jones, “Black Mirror”

Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin” (GANADORA)

Cristin Milioti en los Emmy. Foto: REUTERS

Michelle Williams, “Dying for Sex”

Mejor actor de reparto en una miniserie o película para televisión

Javier Bardem, “Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story”

Bill Camp, “Presumed Innocent”

Owen Cooper, “Adolescence” (GANADOR)

Rob Delaney, “Dying For Sex”

Peter Sarsgaard, “Presumed Innocent”

Ashley Walters, “Adolescence”

Mejor actriz de reparto en una miniserie o película para televisión

Erin Doherty, “Adolescence” (GANADOR)

Erin Doherty en los Emmy. Foto: REUTERS

Ruth Negga, “Presumed Innocent”

Deirdre O’Connell, “The Penguin”

Chloë Sevigny, “Monsters: The Lyle AndErik Menendez Story”

Jenny Slate, “Dying for Sex”

Christine Tremarco, “Adolescence”

Mejor reality/competencia

“The Traitors” (GANADOR)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“The Amazing Race”

“Survivor”

“Top Chef”

Mejor programa “talk show”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“The Daily Show”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (GANADOR)

Mejor guion en serie de comedia: Seth Rogen y Evan Goldberg por “The Studio”

Mejor guion en miniserie: “Adolescencia”

Mejor guion en serie de drama: Dan Gilroy por “Andor”.