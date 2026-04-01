La NASA lanzó este miércoles la misión Artemis II, su misión más ambiciosa en décadas, ya que llevará a cuatro astronautas a la órbita lunar por primera vez desde hace más de 50 años.
Reid Wiseman, Christina Koch y Victor Glover y Jeremy Hansen son los protagonistas que viajan a la órbita del satélite natural desde la misión Apolo 17, en 1972.
Imágenes impresionantes: así fue el lanzamiento de Artemis II
NASA's Artemis II mission to fly by the moon, comprising of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion crew capsule, lifts off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., April 1, 2026. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Lanzamiento de la misión Artemis II a la Luna
Lanzamiento de la misión Artemis II a la Luna
NASA's Artemis II mission to fly by the moon, comprising of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion crew capsule, lifts off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., April 1, 2026. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
NASA's Artemis II mission to fly by the moon, comprising of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion crew capsule, lifts off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., April 1, 2026. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
NASA's Artemis II mission to fly by the moon, comprising of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion crew capsule, lifts off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., April 1, 2026. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Lanzamiento de la misión Artemis II a la Luna.
Lanzamiento de la misión Artemis II de la NASA.
Astronautas de la Misión Artemis II de la NASA.
Rise, la mascota de peluche que acompañará a los astronautas en el viaje de Artemis II alrededor de la Luna.
NASA's Artemis II mission to fly by the moon, comprising of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion crew capsule, lifts off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., April 1, 2026. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
NASA's Artemis II mission to fly by the moon, comprising of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion crew capsule, lifts off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., April 1, 2026. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
NASA's Artemis II mission to fly by the moon, comprising of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion crew capsule, lifts off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S. April 1, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Lanzamiento de la misión Artemis II a la Luna
NASA's Artemis II mission to fly by the moon, comprising of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion crew capsule, lifts off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S. April 1, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
NASA's Artemis II mission to fly by the moon, comprising of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion crew capsule, lifts off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S. April 1, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY