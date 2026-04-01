Canal 26
Por Canal 26
miércoles, 1 de abril de 2026, 22:46
Lanzamiento de la misión Artemis II a la Luna.
Lanzamiento de la misión Artemis II a la Luna. Foto: REUTERS

La NASA lanzó este miércoles la misión Artemis II, su misión más ambiciosa en décadas, ya que llevará a cuatro astronautas a la órbita lunar por primera vez desde hace más de 50 años.

Reid Wiseman, Christina Koch y Victor Glover y Jeremy Hansen son los protagonistas que viajan a la órbita del satélite natural desde la misión Apolo 17, en 1972.

Imágenes impresionantes: así fue el lanzamiento de Artemis II

Despegue de Artemis II. Video: NASA
  • NASA's Artemis II mission to fly by the moon lifts off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S.
    NASA's Artemis II mission to fly by the moon, comprising of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion crew capsule, lifts off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., April 1, 2026. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
  • Lanzamiento de la misión Artemis II a la Luna
    Lanzamiento de la misión Artemis II a la Luna
  • Lanzamiento de la misión Artemis II a la Luna
    Lanzamiento de la misión Artemis II a la Luna
  • Artemis II, Nasa
    NASA's Artemis II mission to fly by the moon, comprising of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion crew capsule, lifts off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., April 1, 2026. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
  • NASA's Artemis II mission to fly by the moon lifts off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S.
    NASA's Artemis II mission to fly by the moon, comprising of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion crew capsule, lifts off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., April 1, 2026. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
  • NASA's Artemis II mission to fly by the moon lifts off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S.
    NASA's Artemis II mission to fly by the moon, comprising of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion crew capsule, lifts off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., April 1, 2026. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
  • Lanzamiento de la misión Artemis II a la Luna
    Lanzamiento de la misión Artemis II a la Luna.
  • Lanzamiento de la misión Artemis II de la NASA
    Lanzamiento de la misión Artemis II de la NASA.
  • Misión Artemis II
    Astronautas de la Misión Artemis II de la NASA.
  • Rise, la mascota de peluche que acompañará a los astronautas en el viaje de Artemis II alrededor de la Luna.
    Rise, la mascota de peluche que acompañará a los astronautas en el viaje de Artemis II alrededor de la Luna.
  • NASA's Artemis II mission to fly by the moon lifts off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S.
    NASA's Artemis II mission to fly by the moon, comprising of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion crew capsule, lifts off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., April 1, 2026. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
  • NASA's Artemis II mission to fly by the moon lifts off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S.
    NASA's Artemis II mission to fly by the moon, comprising of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion crew capsule, lifts off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., April 1, 2026. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
  • Artemis II launch in Cape Canaveral
    NASA's Artemis II mission to fly by the moon, comprising of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion crew capsule, lifts off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S. April 1, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
  • Lanzamiento de la misión Artemis II a la Luna
    Lanzamiento de la misión Artemis II a la Luna
  • Artemis II launch in Cape Canaveral
    NASA's Artemis II mission to fly by the moon, comprising of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion crew capsule, lifts off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S. April 1, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
  • Artemis II launch in Cape Canaveral
    NASA's Artemis II mission to fly by the moon, comprising of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion crew capsule, lifts off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S. April 1, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
  • NASA's Artemis II mission to fly by the moon lifts off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S.
  • Lanzamiento de la misión Artemis II a la Luna
  • Lanzamiento de la misión Artemis II a la Luna
  • Artemis II, Nasa
  • NASA's Artemis II mission to fly by the moon lifts off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S.
  • NASA's Artemis II mission to fly by the moon lifts off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S.
  • Lanzamiento de la misión Artemis II a la Luna
  • Lanzamiento de la misión Artemis II de la NASA
  • Misión Artemis II
  • Rise, la mascota de peluche que acompañará a los astronautas en el viaje de Artemis II alrededor de la Luna.
  • NASA's Artemis II mission to fly by the moon lifts off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S.
  • NASA's Artemis II mission to fly by the moon lifts off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S.
  • Artemis II launch in Cape Canaveral
  • Lanzamiento de la misión Artemis II a la Luna
  • Artemis II launch in Cape Canaveral
  • Artemis II launch in Cape Canaveral